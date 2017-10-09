Fabricio Werdum Admits That He Considered Not Fighting At UFC 216

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum faced a decision that all MMA (mixed-martial-arts) fighters dread dealing with.

As most of you know by now, just hours before his scheduled heavyweight bout with hard-hitting Derrick Lewis on the main card of UFC 216 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Werdum was informed by UFC officials that Lewis was forced to withdraw due to a back injury. The promotion gave him two options, which was to take his show money and go home or fight Walt Harris on short notice.

There was a big risk for Werdum to fight Harris due to the fact that he had a lot to lose and little to gain against the lesser known Harris. Thus, it wasn’t easy for Werdum to accept the change. Following the fight, Werdum spoke about it to media reporters.

“It’s such a hard decision,” Werdum said at the UFC 216 post-fight press conference (h/t MMA Fighting). “Imagine three hours before, I just have my room, I just come to the arena, and my manager Ali (Abdel-Aziz) calls me and says, ‘Your fight is canceled.’ Imagine everything is good coming to the arena — and at first, I’m very sad, but my manager called me again. Two minutes later, he called me, ‘Werdum, I have one more guy,’ maybe one more fight for me. ‘Harris.’ I say, ‘Yes, just one second, Ali.’ “I (talked with my team). This is a very hard decision. Because you prepare your body, strategy, everything for one guy, for Derrick Lewis, for three months, and three hours (before the fight you) change everything.”

Although he had to think about it, Werdum eventually agreed to fight Harris, and he went on to record a quick victory by scoring a takedown and locking in an armbar in just 65 seconds to make Harris tap out.

Many fight fans thought that this bout would stay on the feet, and they would exchange, but that was not the case. As seen in the fight, Harris was no match for Werdum’s jiu-jitsu wizardry.

“I saw him when I do commentary when I work on UFC network,” Werdum said. “I just have a strategy when I’m on my way to the arena, me, Rafael (Cordeiro), my team, watching his fights and coming up with the strategy… 30-40 minutes to make the strategy, that’s it. You see the strategy, this is the strategy, I just make it.” “Anyone,” Werdum said. “No problem. I say, Francis, (Alistair) Overeem, Harris, whoever wants to fight me, that’s it. I’ve been waiting for a fight. I just have my bag on my back to walk to here, I fight. I showed today.”

Following his win over Harris, Werdum has now won eight of 10 fights since returning to the UFC in 2012. Since his return to the MMA promotion, his only losses coming at the hands of Overeem and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. If you recall, Miocic was the one to knock out Werdum out to take the strap.