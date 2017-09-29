Conor McGregor ‘Knows’ He Would Beat Floyd Mayweather In Rematch

Conor McGregor may have lost his spectacle of a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather by TKO in the tenth round last month (August 26, 2017), but the brash UFC lightweight champ is back to blast Mayweather after a brief hiatus.

He told Caroline Pearce at “An Evening with Conor McGregor” in Glasgow, Scotland (quotes via MMA Fighting) that he believes he would win a rematch with “Money” considering what he saw in their first fight even if he did lose:

“What’s sickening me is that the little motherf**ker is retired now. I know if I went another go with him, under boxing rules, I’d get that win. I know that. I know by the feeling of him in the first fight. He had to change his whole approach. He fought completely different than he ever fought. He couldn’t figure out what I was doing early on. “With the lessons I learned from that first fight, if I had another go now, I’d get him. At the same time, he’s 50-0 and he’s getting on, I’m not gonna start calling him out. I’m happy to see a fighter (do well).”

McGregor stuck to his stance of supposedly ‘not calling Mayweather out’ (even though he said he’d defeat after losing him), reiterating that he wasn’t going to chase Mayweather around, but rather fight and wait to see “Money” did with his latest monster payday, and perhaps even meet him in a MMA cage:

“It’s a dangerous game we’re in. I’m not gonna start calling him out. I’ll sit back and wait and I’ll fight,” he said. Let’s see how he handles this round of money. I might get the phone call again and we may do it again. Originally, he said an MMA fight next. He was talking about an MMA fight next. “That’s what he said before the fight. So, what’s he going to do? Does he want another fight? In my head I’m thinking, get one of these boxing guys to come over into my world now.”

The obvious consensus is that boxers would be demolished in the octagon just like McGregor eventually was by “money” in the boxing ring, something that “The Notorious” finally admitted during the interview.

But he stopped short of admitting pure defeat by shifting the discussion to the many times he had Mayweather’s back and was forced to reset, a position he thinks would have ended the fight right away in a MMA contest.

With that established, McGregor even went as far as to say that he ‘sold himself’ out to fight along such limiting rules: