Conor McGregor: Floyd’s Fear Of MMA Makes This ‘Half A Fight’

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. threw some heated verbal shots at one another at today’s (Tues. July 11, 2017) first World Tour press conference to promote their boxing bout next month (August 26, 2017).

McGregor started things off by taking to the podium and dissing Mayweather’s attire, as well as predicting an early finish knockout win once he meets “Money” inside the ring. “The Notorious One” continued on with his verbal onslaught by bashing the American for the limited conditions he put on the fight for their meeting:

“I don’t fear him, I don’t fear this limited set of fighting- this is a limited set of rules,” McGregor said. “That makes this half a fight. A quarter of a fight. This isn’t a true fight. If this was a true fight, it wouldn’t even take one round.” “All these rules, all these restrictions, it doesn’t phase me. It amuses me. The gloves – they have to be 10 ounces. 154 pounds, he has never fought at 154 – I think he has only fought at 154 maybe once. He wants the gloves up, no problem. Give him the gloves up. I’ll wear 10 ounces. No Mexican-made gloves. Okay, no problem. No gloves made out of horse hair. Alright, no problem. I don’t give a f*ck. We’re only wearing gloves in our game about five years. So I don’t give a sh*t about gloves or any of that. I’m just enjoying it. It’s funny to me, all these rules. All I need is a gum shield, line me up to the ring, and I’m good to go.”

Now a first-time father after his son was born just months ago, McGregor has a new motivation heading into the biggest fight of his combat sports career, as he looks to set his little boy up for the rest of his life after 12 three-minute rounds against the greatest of all time. Despite having the odds stacked against him, McGregor is looking to conquer the unconquerable once again:

“He is the perfect motivation for me to once again go and conquer the supposed unconquerable,” Mayweather said. “My little boy. To provide for him and to set him up for life. What more motivation could you need? I just look at him and he pushes me on to keep going and doing these record-breaking events. I mean, nobody has done this sh*t before. You got to give me that. Nobody has done this. No MMA guy has crossed over like this.”

McGregor then called out Mayweather for having a problem with him, but not wanting to settle it in the Octagon, instead opting to fight under the limited rule set the boxing world has to offer: