Highlights: Danny Roberts Sleeps Oliver Enkamp With Laser Left Hand

With finishes building following Paul Craig’s last-second submission followed by Danny Henry’s wild twisting guillotine, the action on the preliminary card of today’s (Sat., March 17, 2018) UFC Fight Night 127 from London didn’t stop building heat when welterweight Danny Roberts faced Oliver Enkamp.

With two knockout losses in his last three fights, hometown fan favorite Roberts needed a win badly to stay in the UFC, and he delivered with pressure high by sleeping Enkamp with an absolutely brutal straight left hand just under two minutes into the first round.

Watch the huge ‘Hot Chocolate’ knockout here: