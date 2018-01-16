Francis Ngannou To Earn Big Money For Title Fight At UFC 220

You could make the argument that the life of title contender Francis Ngannou should be turned into a movie because it’s a great story.

His rags to riches story is continuing, and it comes soon as he is slated to challenge Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 220 on PPV. If he is able to score a victory over the champion his story will get a bit richer as he is set to make a ton of money for this fight.

Ngannou revealed to SFR Sport in France in a video published last week that he will earn $500,000 for his title challenge.

Ngannou officially earned the title shot after his latest bout when he picked up a first-round knockout of Alistair Overeem that left the veteran unconscious on the canvas for several minutes at UFC 218.

It’s been well documented that Ngannou moved to Las Vegas where he trains at the UFC Performance Institute. Heading into this bout, he is a slight betting favorite going in against Miocic.

During the interview, the hosts brought up the fact that soccer players get paid millions of dollars. He noted that his transition from the bottom to the top came fast.

It should be noted that things could get interesting if this fight goes past the first round as he has only been past the first round twice in the UFC and those were in his first two fights.

“Yes, but you must understand that my ascension in the ranks was very fast, but the numbers didn’t follow,” Ngannou said (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting).

UFC 220 is set to take place on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The card will feature two title fights.