Disturbing Details Emerge In Former Bellator Fighter’s Murder Charge

New and gruesome details have emerged regarding former Bellator contender Alexis Vila’s murder charge.

The Cuban national and Olympic medalist was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Camilo Salazar.

Authorities say Salazar was having an affair with a close friend of Vila’s, which led to cops discovering his burned and severed body in Miami back in June of 2011:

Salazar’s body was found burning on the side of a road in Miami-Dade County the night of June 1, per the affidavit. His hands were bound and his body was partially burnt. An autopsy concluded that Salazar sustained multiple blunt force injuries to the head, a slit throat and burns to his pelvic area.”

Vila debuted in Bellator just three months after the brutal murder, knocking out former Bellator champion Joe Warren in a minute flat. That would ultimately be Vila’s career highlight, but the Olympic medalist went on to compete for WSOF and Titan FC following his stint in Bellator.

Vila’s alleged accomplices, Ariel Gandulla and Roberto Isaac, have been implicated in the murder of Salazar. Gandulla was a professional mixed martial artist who compiled a record of 8-9 with a pair of fights in the WEC.

Police say Salazar had been sleeping with Manuel Marin’s wife prior to his disappearance and murder. Vila’s friend Marin fled the country shortly after Salazar’s murder.

Vila last fought in 2016, taking a decision victory over Jorge Calvo under the Titan FC promotion.