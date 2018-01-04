Daniel Cormier Has Interesting Prediction For McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov

Ever since their exchange on social media earlier this week, there has been a lot of chatter about a potential fight between current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It all started following Nurmagomedov’s dominating win over Edson Barboza at this past Saturday’s UFC 219 PPV event when the title contender stated that would be willing to fight McGregor and interim champ Tony Ferguson on the same night.

This led to McGregor and Nurmagomedov firing shots at each other. Current UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who is slated to defend his title against Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event of UFC 220 later this month in Boston, going to Twitter stating that it would difficult for McGregor to connect with a one-punch knockout of Nurmagomedov.

“DC” wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“70-80% Conor would have to knock him out or he would be in trouble. And I don’t know if anyone can knock him out unless he gets kicked in head or knee. No punch will do it.”

Despite the fact that the title contender has been inactive as of late by only fighting three times in the past three and a half years, he is still considered as a top choice to challenge for the title next.

On the flip side, McGregor hasn’t fought in the Octagon in over a year and has yet to defend his lightweight title.

Instead, he spent his time hyping a mega-boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. As seen in the fight, he lost it via 10th-round TKO at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena this past August.