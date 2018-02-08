Dana White Reveals Only Way Mayweather vs. McGregor Rematch Happens

UFC President Dana White has revealed the only way that it makes sense for the rematch between Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

White appeared on UFC Tonight on Wednesday night on FOX Sports 1 and commented on the potential fight.

This comes just hours after a report was published that stated that the two fighters are in negations for the rematch.

For months now, Mayweather has been teasing a possible transition into mixed martial arts, and as recently as last week, he put out two videos of himself inside an MMA cage.

Safe to say, this has gotten people talking about if this rematch would happen and if it would be a boxing match or an MMA fight.

Although White has gone on record in the past by saying that he wants McGregor back inside of the Octagon to defend his lightweight title next, the promotion is all in on making big fights happen, which would deliver bigger pay-per-view numbers and more revenue.

White stated that the only way this rematch makes sense if it happens inside of the Octagon.