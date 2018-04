Round 1:

Miller lands a leg kick and Hooker fires off a few of his own. A left hook lands for hooker and he has a takedown stuffed but gets a knee to the body in. Right hand lands for Miller followed by a big left, before he gets the takedown. Hooker with a few jabs and he lands a nice straight right. Hooker catches Miller’s head with a powerful right knee and ends it. Miller is out.

Dan Hooker def Jim Miller via R1 KO (knee, 3:00)