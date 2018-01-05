Cris Cyborg Shows Little Interest In Fighting Amanda Nunes

After successfully defending her featherweight title over Holly Holm at last weekend’s (Dec. 30, 2017) UFC 219, Cris Cyborg said that she had not only been offered a fight against Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson at Feb. 10’s UFC 221, but that she had accepted it as well.

Anderson, however, denied those claims.

Then, UFC President Dana White said that a bout between Cyborg and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes would be taking place next, but Cyborg doesn’t seem to be too interested in that idea:

“As a World Champion it is important that you face the #1 contender,” Cyborg wrote on her official website. “That is what makes it sport and not entertainment, otherwise what are the girls fighting at 145lbs training to work towards if they know they will never be given a title shot even if they become the best in the world?” “I have a responsibility to the sport to ensure that when I retire the 145lbs division continues to exist, and it is because of that I want my next fight to be against a contender from the featherweight division that has fought at 145lbs within the last year.” “If Megan Anderson is not ready to fight, then the next available contender Pam Sorenson deserves the opportunity,” she continued. “I can continue giving fans superfights, however in order for this division to grow it is my responsibility to respect the work of all the women fighting at 145lbs and give the top girls a chance at the title once they have earned it.”

While Cyborg may have a point in wanting to fight the top contenders in her weight class, the problem arises due to the fact that the UFC doesn’t really have a 145-pound weight class right now. With that being said, Nunes would undoubtedly represent the biggest challenge and the most lucrative opponent, but Cyborg isn’t worried about that:

“If Amanda Nunes truly wants an opportunity at the 145lbs belt, a win against any ranked contender in that division would help establish her back in a weight class she left before fighting me.”

Would you like to see the two champions do battle?