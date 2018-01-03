Coach Reveals Jose Aldo Wants To End UFC Contract

Coming off of back-to-back losses to Max Holloway, Jose Aldo’s fighting future is a bit unclear as of now.

At 31 years of age, the former longtime 145-pound champion has gone just 1-3 in his last four bouts, and he simply hasn’t looked like the dominant champion he once was.

Despite the rough stretch, Aldo’s coach, Andre Pederneiras, recently said that two haven’t talked about retirement, although he did confirm that Aldo would like to ‘end’ his UFC contract:

“I’ve never heard him talk about stopping,” Pederneiras said. (Via MMA NYTT) I think Aldo has been at it for a long time, in a very continuous time. I think Aldo could take a vacation and feel that motivation to return. I already talked to him, but he wants to end the UFC contract as soon as possible.”

Aldo and the UFC haven’t always seen eye to eye, and the Brazilian has also expressed interest in testing his hand at boxing in the past.

If he does decide to stop fighting, however, Pederneiras feels as if Aldo has put together a career he can be proud of. He also confirmed that the former champion is financially secure:

“We’re still talking to see how much he wants to keep fighting or not,” Pederneiras said. “I think Aldo’s career is a career that nobody can talk badly about. He can do whatever he wants. To retire, to continue, to make a super-fight. He is thinking. He is a guy who has managed to make a lot of money over the course of his career and he can retire today without depending on anyone. He will never go hungry in his life. He invested his money, he knew how to save it.”

Given the current state of his career, would you like to see Aldo return to the Octagon, and if so, who would you like to see him fight next?