Alex Oliveira vs. Carlos Condit Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of UFC on FOX 29 earlier tonight (Sat. April 14, 2018) from Glendale, Arizona, former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit returned to the Octagon to take on Alex Oliveira.

Condit came into the bout on a disappointing three-fight losing streak. His last appearance inside the cage saw him drop a unanimous decision to Neil Magny in Las Vegas this past December. If Condit wanted any shot at returning to the 170-pound title picture, he needed to get past his Brazilian counterpart first.

Oliveira’s last Octagon appearance also came this past December. The Brazilian had his four-fight win streak snapped when he was knocked out by Yancy Medeiros in the third round of their Fight Of The Night in Detroit. A win over a former welterweight champion in Condit would do big things for Oliveira’s resume.

Condit and Oliveira had some interesting exchanges on the ground before the Brazilian was able to cut his opposition open with an elbow. Oliveira then locked in a guillotine choke standing up, and after taking it to the ground Condit was forced to tap.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: