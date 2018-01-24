Michael Bisping Considering London Fight Despite Pushback From Family

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has lost two of his last fights, and both by way of brutal finish.

Regardless, “The Count” is considering one last fight at the next UFC event in London this March despite pressure from friends and family to retire beforehand.

Bisping revealed his plan, as well as the resistance he is facing from his family, on his podcast Believe You Me (via MMA Fighting):

“There’s a fight in the works for myself, and I’ve got until the end of the day to tell the UFC whether or not I’m taking it. There’s an offer that’s been made to me, and all fairness to the UFC, I’ve been kind of taking my time to give them an answer so I’ve got until the end of the day to give them an answer. “I’m just debating whether or not I take the fight. For me, whether or not those people can see, I have a bad eye. I have a bad eye and my wife doesn’t want me to continue fighting, and my manager doesn’t want me to continue fighting. I see out of that eye but not as well as I used to, and I’m still a young man so it’s kind of the reason I may hang the gloves up. My wife and manager and friends and people close to me say, ‘Mike, what do you want to do that for? You’ve done it. You’ve had the belt.’ I’ve done it. I’ve done what I set out to achieve.”

Bisping lost the belt to Georges St-Pierre by third-round submission at UFC 217 before making a three-week turnaround in a fight against Kelvin Gastelum, where he was brutally knocked out in the first round.

While his friends and family have made it clear they wish for him to retire now, Bisping feels compelled to fight one last time in front of his hometown fans.

Do you think Bisping should listen to his family and retire now, or would you like to see him in one last fight before throwing in the towel for good?