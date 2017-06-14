Wanderlei Silva Explains Why He Missed Bellator: NYC Press Conference

On June 24, 2017, Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva are finally scheduled to clash in the main event of Bellator: NYC live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Silva, however, has missed two pre-fight press conferences, leading some to wonder if he’ll actually show up on fight night.

Originally, Bellator executives said that Silva had missed the most recent press conference because he was ill, but “The Axe Murderer” recently gave his own explanation:

“The truth is, I didn’t go to the press conference because I didn’t want to do what (Cristiane) ‘Cyborg’ (Justino) did with that girl that talked (expletive) to her,” Silva told MMAjunkie.

The situation Silva is referring to occurred at the UFC’s recent Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas, where Cyborg essentially punched Magana in the face after claiming that Magana had been bashing her over social media.

Sonnen is without question Silva’s most bitter rival, as their feud dates back years, and it appears as if “The Axe Murderer” wasn’t convinced that he’d be able to control himself around the outspoken “American Gangster”:

“When I see Chael, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Silva said. “I’m professional, but the guy has crossed the line with me and played with the wrong guy.”

Silva and Sonnen have been booked to face each other before, but the bout has never come to fruition. If all goes to plan, however, the two will finally meet and headline what is undoubtedly set to be the biggest card in Bellator history.

Aside from the main event, Scott Coker and Co. have stacked the deck for Bellator: NYC, as the co-main event will feature a bout between Fedor Emelianenko, a man many consider to be the very best heavyweight of all-time, and Matt Mitrione, a former UFC contender.

Welterweight champion Douglas Lima will welcome Lorenz Larkin to Bellator in a 170-pound title fight as well, while lightweight titleholder Michael Chandler will take on Brent Primus. In addition, highly touted prospect Aaron Pico will make his professional debut against Zach Freeman.

Are you excited for Bellator: NYC?