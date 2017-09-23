Video: Aaron Pico Storms Back With Earth-Shattering KO At Bellator 183

As one of the most hyped prospects in MMA history, Aaron Pico saw his hype train derailed in brutal fashion when Josh Freeman submitted him in an alarming 24 seconds in his debut at Bellator NYC this June.

But the 20-year-old rebounded with shocking precision and efficiency in his follow-up bout against Justin Linn at tonight’s (Sat., September 23, 2017) Bellator 183 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, when he knocked out Linn with an absolutely vicious combination in the second round.

The knockout came after Pico was able to use his highly-touted boxing in conjunction with his U.S. national champion-level wrestling, fulfilling on his never-ending promise after a setback in his Bellator debut.

Check out the absolutely brutal KO right here: