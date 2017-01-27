Bellator 171 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, January 27th, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 171. Headlining the card are Melvin Guillard and Chidi Njokuani, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Opening the main card on Spike TV was A.J. McKee vs. Brandon Phillips in a featherweight bout. In round 1, big side kick by McKee opens up the round. McKee was throwing a lot of kicks and had his range down. Phillips was kicked in the groin with a minute to go. Phillips started countering and landed a big right hand with 30-seconds to go in the round. In round 2, there was not much happening in this round. They paced nicely but neither man was landing any big shots. Phillips is catching McKee when he lunges in but not landing enough strikes to dominate the round. McKee switched levels and went for a takedown but it was stuffed. In round 3, McKee took him down the middle of the round and got guard but Phillips scrambled right back to his feet, which popped the crowd. Philips punched him in the cup. McKee picked up the decision win.

Featherweight: AJ McKee def. Brandon Phillips via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jordan Young def. Chris Harris via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Justin Overton def. Gaston Reyno via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 2, 0:34)

Jarod Trice def. Kevin Woltkamp via knockout (Round 2, 3:17)

Tyrell Fortune def. Will Johnson via technical knockout (Round 2, 4:27)

Bruna Ellen def. Carmella James via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)