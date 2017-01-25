Bellator 170 Medical Suspensions: Brennan Ward Out Indefinitely

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at Bellator 170, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz and UFC veteran Chael Sonnen headlined this event in a light heavyweight bout. This was Ortiz’s retirement fight while it was Sonnen’s Bellator MMA debut. In the co-main event, Paul Daley took on Brennan Ward in a welterweight bout. Rounding out this five bout main card was Ralek Gracie vs. Hisaki Kato in a middleweight bout, Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez in a featherweight bout and Derek Campos vs. Derek Anderson in a lightweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Ward being suspended indefinitely after being knocked out by a flying knee strike thanks to Daley. Anderson received an 180 day suspension. Sonnen, who was submitted by Ortiz in the first round of their fight, received a seven-day suspension.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Brennan Ward: Indefinite suspension, requires neurologist clearance with a CT scan; suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician due to laceration to left eye; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 no contact due to KO

Christian Gonzalez: Indefinite suspension (CSAC review) for unreported stab wound prior to fight and for chest pain; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to TKO

Derek Anderson: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by dentist for front tooth; minimum of 7-day mandatory rest

Jamar Ocampo: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for jaw/left rib pain; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to TKO

Rob Gooch: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to left wrist; minimum of 7-day mandatory rest

Jack May: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to right forearm; minimum of 7-day mandatory rest

Hisaki Kato: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician due to laceration to left eye; minimum of 7-day mandatory rest

Georgi Karakhanyan: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by ophthalmologist for right eye blurry; minimum of 7-day mandatory rest

Derek Campos: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician due to laceration to right eyebrow; minimum of 7-day mandatory rest

Chinzo Machida: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician due to laceration to right eyebrow; minimum of 7-day mandatory rest

Gabriel Green: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO

Johhny Cisneros: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO

Tommy Aaron: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO

Ian Butler: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO

Christiana Daniels: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to hard bout

Cody Bollinger: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO

John Mercurio: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO

Dave Cryer: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to TKO

Tito Ortiz: 7-day mandatory rest

Chael Sonnen: 7-day mandatory rest

Paul Daley: 7-day mandatory rest

Ralek Gracie: 7-day mandatory rest

Emmanuel Sanchez: 7-day mandatory rest

Jalin Turner: 7-day mandatory rest

Curtis Millender: 7-day mandatory rest

Mike Segura: 7-day mandatory rest

Jacob Rosales: 7-day mandatory rest

Colleen Schneider: 7-day mandatory rest

Henry Corrales: 7-day mandatory rest

Guilherme Bomba: 7-day mandatory rest

Kevin Casey: 7-day mandatory rest

Keith Berry: 7-day mandatory rest

Alex Soto: 7-day mandatory rest

Demarcus Brown: 7-day mandatory rest

James Barnes: 7-day mandatory rest

Daniel Rodriguez: 7-day mandatory rest

Bellator 170 took place on Saturday January 21, 2017 at the The Forum in Inglewood, California.