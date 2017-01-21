Bellator 170 Betting Odds Feature Close Call In Main Event

Bellator 170 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, January 21st, 2017) from the The Forum in Inglewood, California. The prelims will air on Spike TV.com while the main card will air live in prime time on Spike TV at 9:00 pm EST.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz and UFC veteran Chael Sonnen will headline this event in a light heavyweight bout. This will be Ortiz’s retirement fight while it will be Sonnen’s Bellator MMA debut. In the co-main event, Paul Daley takes on Brennan Ward in a welterweight bout. Rounding out this five bout main card includes Ralek Gracie vs. Hisaki Kato in a middleweight bout, Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez in a featherweight bout and Derek Campos vs. Derek Anderson in a lightweight bout.

Betting odds for the main card have been released. According to oddsmakers, Sonnen is a -190 favorite over Ortiz, who is a +165 underdog. Here are the betting odds:

Light Heavyweight Main Event: Tito Ortiz (+165) vs. Chael Sonnen (-190)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Paul Daley (-110) vs. Brennan Ward (-110)

Middleweight Main Card Bout: Ralek Gracie (+265) vs. Hisaki Kato (-325)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (-105) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (-115)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Derek Campos (+195) vs. Derek Anderson (-235)