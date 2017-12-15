Bellator 191 Results: Michael McDonald Decisions Peter Ligier

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, December 15th, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 191. Headlining the card are Michael McDonald and Peter Ligier, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Michael McDonald and Peter Ligier meet in a bantamweight bout in the main event. In round 1, McDonald caught a kick and tossed across the cage. Ligier clinched with briefly but let go. Ligier pressed the action until McDonald scored a brief takedown and Ligier got to his feet then clinched with him against the fence. In round 2, McDonald clinched with him against the fence and looked for the takedown. Ligier separated and they went back to striking. McDonald with a hip toss takedown but Ligier got right back to his feet. McDonald scored a takedown midway through the round and got side control. Ligier scrambled to his feet and clinched with him up against the fence. McDonald was kneed in the nuts. McDonald rocked him with a big uppercut to end the round. In round 3, McDonald scored a takedown to open the round but Ligier was able to get back to his feet. McDonald was able to secure another takedown but had a bad cut on the top of his head that was bleeding badly. McDonald worked him over with strikes but Ligier was able to stand up and McDonald went for a guillotine choke but Ligier got out of it and ended up in top half guard. The judges gave the win to McDonald by decision.

Valerie Letourneau and Kate Jackson meet in a female flyweight bout the co-main event. In round 1, they had a feeling out process early while Jackson was working leg kicks. Jackson laned a good combo while inside midway through the round. Letourneau was staying patience and looking for an opening. Jackson had a small cut on her left cheek. Jackson clinched and landed a left hook. Letourneau clinched with her and landed a knee strike to the gut but Jackson powered her towards the fence and landed some strikes. They separated and Letourneau opened up with kicks. In round 2, Jackson scored a takedown halfway through the round and Letourneau went for an arm triangle submission and Jackson tried to get out of it. Letourneau switched to an armbar but let go of it and stood up. They traded shots to end the round. In round 3, they traded shots in the pocket. Letourneau continued to press forward and Jackson was looking to counter strike. Jackson was bleeding from her nose. The judges gave the win to Letourneau by decision.

Mohammad Yahya vs. Ash Griffiths is next in a welterweight bout. In round 1, Griffiths clinched with him and scored a trip takedown in the first minute of the round. Griffiths got half guard and worked him over with strikes and elbows. Yahya worked his way to his feet but Griffiths locked in the guillotine choke but Yahya got out of it and landed on top in guard. Yahya landed some strikes from the top then stood up. Yahya jumped on him and landed some big strikes then got his back. Yahya with a trip takedown then some strikes to win the fight.

Opening the main card on Spike TV is James Thompson vs. Philip De Fries is next in a heavyweight bout. In round 1, Fries with a double leg takedown right out of the gate. Fries got half guard while Thompson crawled to the fence. Fries landed some solid shots as Thompson got to his feet. Fries controlled him up against the fence and landed some knee strikes. Thompson worked for a single leg takedown. Fries locked in the guillotine choke and got the win.

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (Spike/9 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Michael McDonald def. Peter Ligier via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Female Flyweight: Valerie Letourneau def. Kate Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Welterweight: Mohammed Yahya def. Ash Griffiths via TKO at 3:26 of Round 1.

Heavyweight: Phil De Fries def. James Thompson via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:33 of Round 1.