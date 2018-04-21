Aljamain Sterling Picks Up Decision Win Over Brett Johns

Round 1:

Sterling is working his kicks early on here. Johns is coming inside with some nice hooks and he connects. Sterling clinches up with Johns inside and Johns ends up on top. After the scramble both men get to their feet and Sterling is pressuring Johns against the cage. A knee to the body from Sterling separates the pair.

A kick to the body lands for Sterling and Johns just lands a hook. A nice front kick to the body lands for Sterling before he’s taken down. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Some more kicks from Sterling to open up. Sterling lands a few nice jabs and eats a knee coming inside from Johns. Johns now comes in on a takedown and Sterling is defending nicely thus far. After some time Sterling comes off the cage with a vicious combination and he’s tagging Johns up nicely. Johns fires back with some big hooks but Sterling keeps it coming.

A body shot lands for Johns and now Sterling is searching for the takedown. Johns defends and eats more shots from Sterling. Another takedown shot from Sterling and he lands it. Some huge ground-and-pound from Sterling as Johns gets back to his feet. Sterling working against Johns on the cage now.

The referee breaks things up and we’re striking again. Sterling lands a hook and Johns gets a leg kick in. The round comes to an end with a missed high kick from Johns.

Round 3:

More leg kicks from Sterling to start the round and he jumps Johns’ back. Sterling gets the takedown but Johns is back up quickly. Sterling is still working to take the back. The ref breaks up the action since no work is being done. Johns comes inside and Sterling clinches up again and lands a knee.

A spinning elbow misses from Sterling and he shoots in on another takedown attempt. Johns gets out and is clinched up again but is able to withstand a judo throw. Sterling gets a huge takedown from the back clinch and now works to take the back. He’s able to do so and the round ends with ground-and-pound from Sterling.

Official Result: Aljamain Sterling def. Brett Johns via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)