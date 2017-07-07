Women’s Bout Scrapped From Tonight’s TUF 25 Finale

A women’s bantamweight bout has been scrapped from tonight’s (July 7, 2017) The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 25 Finale from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the last minute.

Jessica Eye’s fight against the debuting Aspen Ladd is off, as ‘Evil’ revealed on her official Instagram page:

Fight is off ???????? A post shared by Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

The UFC confirmed the bout’s calling off, describing the reason as an illness for Ladd that most likely had something to do with cutting weight.

Eye vs. Ladd was supposed to open the FOX Sports 1 preliminary card beginning at 7 p.m. ET, but now Tecia Torres vs. Juliana Lima at women’s strawweight will move up to that prelimnary card from the Fight Pass prelims.

Here is a full updated schedule and lineup for the TUF 25 Finale beginning soon:

Main Card (FOX Sports 1, 9 p.m. ET):

Michael Johnson vs. Justin Gaethje

Dhiego Lima vs. Jesse Taylor – “TUF 25” tournament final

Marc Diakiese vs. Drakkar Klose

Jared Cannonier vs. Nick Roehrick

Brad Tavares vs. Elias Theodorou

Marcel Fortuna vs. Jordan Johnson

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1, 7 p.m. ET):

Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder

Tom Gallicchio vs. James Krause

C.B. Dollaway vs. Ed Herman

Juliana Lima vs. Tecia Torres

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET):

Teruto Ishihara vs. Gray Maynard