Win Or Lose Against Mayweather, McGregor Will Achieve His Goal

On August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada, what could end up being the biggest fight in the history of combat sports will take place, and it’s one that many thought could never actually turn into a reality. In the end, however, it did, and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will indeed take on Floyd Mayweather in a 12-round boxing match.

Many have criticized the bout as nothing more than a ‘money grab’. Many have also given the Irishman a slim chance of beating “Money”, and for good reason, as McGregor has never competed in a professional boxing match, while Mayweather is an undefeated former five-division world champion. In fact, “Money”, is considered to be the very best boxer of his generation, as well as one of the best of all-time.

How could McGregor possibly beat him?

In my opinion, anything can happen in a fight. Of course, Mayweather is the obvious pick, but when two trained athletes strap on a pair of gloves and enter a ring, all expectations must be thrown out the window.

What is a guarantee, however, is that win or lose against Mayweather, McGregor will achieve his primary goal with this fight. The Irishman is certainly a competitor at heart, but his main goal has always been to ‘get in, get rich, get out’. He said it years ago, and he’s said it time and time again since.

Get in. Get rich. Get out. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 12, 2014

Throughout his UFC career thus far, McGregor has become quite wealthy. He’s without question the biggest star in the history of sport, and he’s headlined four of the top five best-selling UFC pay-per-views of all-time, with his rematch with Nate Diaz headlining the best-selling pay-per-view of all-time at UFC 202 last August. Essentially what I’m saying is that if the “Notorious” one never wanted to fight again, he certainly could.

With that in mind, however, McGregor will make more money against Mayweather than he could in a bout against any other fighter. Some have even predicted that McGregor will make around $100 million for the upcoming fight.

In the end, the Irishman is obviously hoping to beat Mayweather, and to no surprise, he’s confident that he will. Regardless of the outcome, however, McGregor has gotten into the fight game, and gotten rich from the fight game, and at 28 years of age, he can get out if he chooses to.