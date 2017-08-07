Vitor Belfort Responds To Sam Alvey’s Callout

It did not take one MMA Legend too long to respond to a recent call out. That legend is Vitor Belfort, who has responded to Sam Alvey’s challenge to be the next stop on the “2017 Vengeance Tour.” Belfort has accepted his challenge.

As seen over the weekend on the main card of UFC Fight Night 114 on FOX Sports 1, Alvey scored a split-decision win over Rashad Evans.

Following the big win, Alvey called for a matchup with Belfort. This is the latest fight on Alvey’s revenge tour as he has gone on record by saying that he wants to get revenge against everyone who has beaten his friend, mentor and training partner Dan Henderson. If you recall, Belfort has beaten Henderson twice.

Belfort accepted the challenge via a post that he shared on his official Instagram account. He wrote the following:

“@smilensam let’s fight in Vegas. You are gonna make history: You Will be the 1st man to get knockdown with a smile on the face @ufc Just send me the bout agreement // @smilensam vamos lutar em Vegas. Você vai fazer história: Você será o 1o homem a ser nocauteado com um sorriso no rosto @ufc pode mandar o contrato #mma #teambelfort #belfortteam #ufc.”

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is coming off a unanimous decision win over Nate Marquardt at UFC 212 in February. Belfort mentioned that Las Vegas, Nevada could be a possible destination for the matchup.

By looking at the UFC’s schedule, their next event in Vegas is UFC 216 on October 7th at T-Mobile Arena. Time will tell whether the promotion books this fight or not.