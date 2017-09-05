Video: Ronda Rousey Has Intense Confrontation With WWE Superstars

Make no mistake about it, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s transition from MMA (mixed-martial arts) to professional wrestling is in full swing.

The latest angle involving Rousey came about after Shayna Baszler’s second-round win in the Mae Young Classic tournament, which aired Monday on WWE Network. In the segment, Baszler celebrated with Rousey and MMA teammates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. This led to a heated exchange with WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bailey, who were seated in the front row across the aisle for the match.

WWE shared this video after the episode had aired of Rousey, Duke, and Shafir praising Baszler. Ultimately, this led to Flair, Lynch, and Bailey walking up and having a tense face-off. Rousey drops her bag as though she’s ready for a fight and is the only one to direct words at the three WWE stars.

“You name the time, you name the place. … Oh, not today? We’re waiting to hear from you.”

Years ago, Rousey, Duke, and Shafir were dubbed MMA’s Four Horsewomen years ago as an homage to the classic Ric Flair-led pro wrestling stable that started in 1985 and lasted through the late ’90s. On the flip side, Flair, Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks also came to be known as the Four Horsewomen of pro wrestling as they rose up the ranks from NXT to the WWE main roster.

There has been speculation for years that WWE was trying to work out a deal for Rousey to work a match. Whether that be a singles match against Flair or a four-on-four match. Rousey has made it clear that she loves pro wrestling and has even reportedly started training for it. Her most notable appearance for the sports entertainment company came back at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 during a segment that involved The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon. Now that she is no longer competing in MMA, a match in WWE could happen.