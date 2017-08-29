UFC Responds To MayMac Fight Pass Streaming Problems

For those who had problems streaming last Saturday’s (Sat., August 26, 2017) boxing match with Conor McGregor from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on UFC Fight Pass, the UFC is trying to figure out just what went wrong – but they aren’t offering refunds yet.

In a statement issued to USA TODAY via MMA Junkie, the UFC said they are supposedly working diligently with their streaming provider to sort out the scene:

“We’re incredibly disappointed by the technical difficulties that were experienced Saturday night, and we’re working with our vendor NeuLion to assess exactly what happened.”

UFC President Dana White also reaffirmed the promotion’s commitment to their fans, noting that they would be ‘taken care of’:

“Nothing is more important to the UFC than our fans,” said White in a prepared statement. “They’ve always been incredibly loyal and supportive and we’ll always take care of them.”

Issues with the main card stream extended well into the event, with Mayweather vs. McGregor actually having to be delayed in order to get the issues fixed. The fight was on pace, at least according to White, to break the previous record of 4.6 million buys set by 2015’s Mayweather vs. Pacquiao, but obviously this ongoing issue could put a dent in that number if the UFC faces a class-action lawsuit and refunds are forcibly issued.

The boxing super fight was co-promoted by SHOWTIME Sports, who also saw some issues with their streaming service that has already lead to a class-actin lawsuit.

SHOWTIME representative Chris DeBlasio also issued a statement to MMA Junkie saying they had received a smaller number of complaints, but they actually confirmed they would be issuing refunds: