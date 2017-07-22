UFC on FOX 25 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, July 22, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC On FOX 25. Headlining the card are Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Brian Kelleher vs. Marlon Vera is next in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Kelleher with a swinging overhand and then back in on a takedown. Vera stuffs it. Vera with a jab, Kelleher with a body shot. Vera with a jump knee to drive Kelleher off. Kelleher tries a lunging left hook then overhand. Vera answers w/ a high kick. Kelleher shoots and sticks him on the fence. Kelleher with the nice foot sweep. Vera goes for the armbar and Kelleher taps instantly.

Junior Albini vs. Timothy Johnson is next in a heavyweight bout. In round 1, Johnson really looking to throw hands early. Landing, but getting hit a lot in return. Johnson pressing forward behind straight punches, Albini showing off some decent kicks. Johnson clinches, works knees on cage. Albini landing a couple nice punches as Johnson steps in. Johnson is down and there’s the KO.

Shane Burgos vs. Godofredo Pepey is next in a featherweight bout.In round 1, Pepey looking to go for a flying knee out the gate, Burgos holds up and Pepey goes for the wheel kick instead. Pepey opens with a wheel kick then an overhand. Pepey goes for wheel kick and wild haymaker again. Overhand right from Pepey, Burgos lands a huge knee off a busted takedown. Drops Pepey hard but got back to his feet. Pepey going for another takedown but can’t get it. Burgos again makes Pepey get up. He clinches. The referee separates them after Pepey can’t get the takedown. Pepey has landed some good knees and an overhand, but he’s getting countered. In round 2, a check knee followed by wheel kick for Pepey. Burgos lands counter right. Tight punches from Burgos landing more often. Pepey is slowing on his power strikes. Gonna start getting easier to counter. Pepey pulls guard, Burgos follows him down briefly but right back out. Pepey with a busted shot and he looks so tired, tried to flop to guard. Pepey tries pulling guard again, Burgos lands two hammer fists then gets out of there. Jabs for Burgos, Pepey with wild over hands. In round 3, Pepey winging fastballs and they’re landing behind Burgos’ ear. He’s taking them, walks him down with jabs. Failed Pepey takedown. Burgos drops Pepey with a body shot and walks off. Pepey pulls guard, Burgos follows him down and is just blasting him. The judges gave Burgos the win by decision.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Frankie Perez vs. Chris Wade in a lightweight bout. In round 1, after exchanging jumping kicks, Wade enters in for a takedown attempt, as expected. Working from guard against fence 60s in. Perez trying to stand quickly, gives up his back. Wade showing his ability to keep a top ride going. Perez up, Wade looking for another takedown, but Perez able to reverse this time to get under hooks. Perez really deep on this takedown. Wade not giving up on his defense though and got the takedown. Perez got back to his feet but Wade took him down to end the round. In round 2, Perez throwing right hands. Wade trying to find his way inside. Wade scored a takedown. Wade in side control at base of fence dropping short strikes. Perez gets his guard back and starts working his way up. Perez spends the last minute of the round fending off a double leg against the cage.In round 3, Perez landing couple hard punches early in round. Wade lands a right hand, Perez gets a takedown off a bad kick. Wade sweeps .Perez tries pumping the jab and using front kicks to keep distance but Wade closes down. Perez escapes and gets up to his feet then hits takedown off Wade kick. Perez stands and trades position on the cage. With 30 seconds left he finally separates, moving forward behind 1-2s but Wade ties up to end the fight. The judges gave the win to Wade by decision.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX, 6 p.m. ET)

Lyman Good vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Rafael Natal

Ryan LaFlare vs. Alex Oliveira

Christian Colombo vs. Damian Grabowski

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)

Kyle Bochniak vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Marlon Vera def. Brian Kelleher via submission (armbar) at 2:18 of R1

Junior Albini def. Timothy Johnson via KO (Strikes), Round 1 – 2:51

Shane Bugos def. Godofredo Pepey via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)

Chris Wade def. Frankie Perez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)