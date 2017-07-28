With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC on FOX 25, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

The event was headlined by a middleweight bout between former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum. Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card was Patrick Cummins vs. Gian Villante in a light heavyweight bout and Thomas Almeida vs. Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Weidman, Bermudez, Elkins, and Villante being out for 30 days. Cummins and Ryan LaFlare received the longest suspensions, which were 90 days.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Chris Weidman: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Dennis Bermudez: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Darren Elkins: suspended 30 days.

Patrick Cummins: suspended a minimum of 90 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Gian Villante: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Jimmie Rivera: suspended 45 days.

Thomas Almeida: suspended 30 days.

Lyman Good: suspended for 60 days.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: suspended a minimum of 45 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Rafael Natal: suspended a minimum of 60 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Ryan LaFlare: suspended a minimum of 90 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Damian Grabowski: suspended 30 days.

Chase Sherman: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Kyle Bochniak: suspended a minimum of 45 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Jeremy Kennedy: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Timothy Johnson: suspended a minimum of 60 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Junior Albini: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Godofredo Castro: suspended 45 days.

Chris Wade: suspended a minimum of