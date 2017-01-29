UFC On FOX 23 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Donald Cerrone, Andrei Arlovski & Nate Marquardt Lead Pack

UFC on FOX 23 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC on FOX 23 took place on Saturday, January 28th, 2017 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, The UFC Fight Pass prelims started at 4 p.m. ET with two bouts while the FOX Sports 1 prelims started at 5 p.m. ET with six bouts. The main card started at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts.

Julianna Pena vs. Valentina Shevchenko in a female bantamweight bout served as the main event while Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight bout and Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight in a featherweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Valentina Shevchenko: $2,500 def. Julianna Pena: $2,500

Jorge Masvidal: $15,000 def. Donald Cerrone: $20,000

Francis Ngannou: $2,500 def. Andrei Arlovski: $20,000

Jason Knight: $2,500 def. Alex Caceres: $15,000

Sam Alvey: $5,000 def. Nate Marquardt: $20,000

Raphael Assuncao: $10,000 def. Aljamain Sterling: $5,000

Li Jingliang: $5,000 def. Bobby Nash: $2,500

Jordan Johnson: $2,500 def. Luis Henrique da Silva: $2,500

Eric Spicely: $2,500 def. Alessio Di Chirico: $2,500

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $5,000 def. Jeremy Kimball: $2,500

Alexandre Pantoja : $2,500 def. Eric Shelton: $2,500

Jason Gonzalez: $2,500 def. J.C. Cottrell: $2,500