UFC On FOX 23 Medical Suspensions: Pena, Sterling Earn Long Stints

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC On FOX 23, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Julianna Pena vs. Valentina Shevchenko in a female bantamweight bout served as the main event while Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight bout and Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight in a featherweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Pena, Aljamain Sterling, Jordan Johnson, and Eric Shelton being suspended for 180 days.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Julianna Pena: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician

Aljamain Sterling: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician

Jordan Johnson: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician

Eric Shelton: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician; minimum suspension of 30 days

Jorge Masvidal: Suspended 90 days, can be cleared earlier by physician

Marcos Rogerio De Lima: Suspended 90 days, can be cleared earlier by physician; minimum suspension of 30 days (weight)

Andrei Arlovski: Suspended 60 days

Robert Nash: Suspended 60 days

Donald Cerrone: Suspended 45 days

Henrique da Silva: Suspended 45 days

Jason Knight: Suspended 30 days

Alex Caceres: Suspended 30 days

Sam Alvey: Suspended 30 days

Nate Marquardt: Suspended 30 days

Alessio Di Chirico: Suspended 30 days

Eric Spicely: Suspended 30 days

Jeremy Kimball: Suspended 30 days

J.C. Cottrell: Suspended 30 days

Jason Gonzalez: Suspended 30 days

UFC on FOX 23 took place on Saturday, January 28th, 2017 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, The UFC Fight Pass prelims started at 4 p.m. ET with two bouts while the FOX Sports 1 prelims started at 5 p.m. ET with six bouts. The main card started at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts.