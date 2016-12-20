UFC On FOX 22 Delivers Big Ratings

UFC on FOX 22 had some great action and did a good rating as well. The event pulled in 3,178,000 viewers, which was the best number since the 3.2 million viewers that tuned into UFC on FOX 10 in January 2014. The last UFC on FOX event, UFC on FOX 21, drew 1,983,000 viewers.

The event was headlined by Michelle Waterson’s first round submission win over Paige VanZant while the co-main event featured Mickey Gall finishing Sage Northcutt. Also, Urijah Faber beat Brad Pickett by decision, which was Faber’s last pro-MMA bout. It should be noted that this was the second straight televised fight for Northcutt on a show that did impressive TV ratings. His prelim fight at UFC 200 with Enrique Marin set a record for viewership on FOX Sports 2 with 582,000 viewers.

The UFC on FOX 22 prelims drew 679,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1. The post-fight show did 139,000 viewers. The UFC attempted to bring younger stars out into the spotlight for this event, and as seen by the viewership number, it worked.

MMA fans get a rare break from UFC events as the promotion is taking a weekend off for Christmas. However, they return on December 30th in a big way as former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey returns to the world famous Octagon as she challenges Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s bantamweight title at UFC 207. The prelims for that event will air on FOX Sports 1 while the main card will air on pay-per-view (PPV).