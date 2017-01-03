UFC Hires Former ESPN & WWE Broadcaster

According to a report from MMAFighting.com, the UFC has hired former ESPN and WWE reporter and broadcaster Todd Grisham. Grisham is a veteran in the field and will make his UFC debut on the studio desk at UFC Fight Night 103, which is set to take place on Jan. 15, 2016 from Phoenix, Arizona. The card will be headlined by a featherweight bout between rising prospect Yair Rodriguez and legendary former two-division champion BJ Penn.

In addition to working on the studio desk, Grisham will also have his hand at play-by-play for fights. Interestingly enough, the report indicated that Grisham was not hired to replace longtime commentator Mike Goldberg, who called his last night of fights last Friday (Dec. 30, 2016) at UFC 207 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Grisham has spent the last six years working for ESPN, but prior to that he had served as a host for WWE for seven years. In addition, Grisham also has experience in combat sports, as he serves as a commentator and interviewer for Glory Kickboxing.

As far as a replacement for Goldberg goes, notable sports radio talk show host Jim Rome has been rumored to be in the running for the position, but nothing has been confirmed by the promotion just yet.