UFC Fight Night 116 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC Fight Night 116 takes place on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This event will be the third that the UFC has hosted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A middleweight bout between former Strikeforce and UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold and former WSOF Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Champion David Branch will headline this event. Thiago Alves vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout will co-headline this show. Rounding out the six bout main card is Hector Lombard vs. Anthony Smith in a middleweight bout, Gregor Gillespie vs. Jason Gonzalez in a lightweight bout, Sergio Moraes vs. Kamaru Usman in a welterweight bout, and Justin Ledet vs. Dmitriy Sosnovskiy in a heavyweight bout.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC Fight Night 116 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: