UFC Fight Night 111 Reebok Fighter Sponsorship Payouts: Andrei Arlovski & Rafael Dos Anjos Lead Pack

UFC Fight Night 111 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Fight Night 111 took place on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The entire card aired exclusively on the UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The prelims began at 4:30 a.m. ET while the four bout main card aired at 8 a.m. ET.

A women’s bantamweight bout between former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm and former title challenger Bethe Correia headlined this event. Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout co-headlined this event. Rounding out the main card was Dong Hyun Kim vs. Colby Covington in a welterweight bout and Rafael dos Anjos vs. Tarec Saffiedine in a welterweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Holly Holm: $5,000def. Bethe Correia: $5,000

Marcin Tybura: $2,500 def. Andrei Arlovski: $20,000

Colby Covington: $5,000 def. Dong Hyun Kim: $15,000

Rafael dos Anjos: $20,000 def. Tarec Saffiedine: $5,000

Jon Tuck: $5,000 def. Takanori Gomi: $10,000

Walt Harris: $5,000 def. Cyril Asker: $2,500

Alex Caceres: $15,000 def. Rolando Dy: $2,500

Ulka Sasaki: $5,000 def. Justin Scoggins: $5,000

Li Jingliang: $5,000 def. Frank Camacho: $2,500

Russell Doane: $5,000 def. Kwan Ho Kwak: $2,500

Naoki Inoue: $2,500 def. Carls John de Tomas: $2,500

Lucie Pudilova: $2,500 def. Ji Yeon Kim: $2,500