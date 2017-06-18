UFC Fight Night 111 Reebok Fighter Sponsorship Payouts: Andrei Arlovski & Rafael Dos Anjos Lead Pack

UFC Fight Night 111 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC Fight Night 111 took place on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The entire card aired exclusively on the UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The prelims began at 4:30 a.m. ET while the four bout main card aired at 8 a.m. ET.
A women’s bantamweight bout between former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm and former title challenger Bethe Correia headlined this event. Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout co-headlined this event. Rounding out the main card was Dong Hyun Kim vs. Colby Covington in a welterweight bout and Rafael dos Anjos vs. Tarec Saffiedine in a welterweight bout.
The full payouts include:
Holly Holm: $5,000def. Bethe Correia: $5,000
Marcin Tybura: $2,500 def. Andrei Arlovski: $20,000
Colby Covington: $5,000 def. Dong Hyun Kim: $15,000
Rafael dos Anjos: $20,000 def. Tarec Saffiedine: $5,000
Jon Tuck: $5,000 def. Takanori Gomi: $10,000
Walt Harris: $5,000 def. Cyril Asker: $2,500
Alex Caceres: $15,000 def. Rolando Dy: $2,500
Ulka Sasaki: $5,000 def. Justin Scoggins: $5,000
Li Jingliang: $5,000 def. Frank Camacho: $2,500
Russell Doane: $5,000 def. Kwan Ho Kwak: $2,500
Naoki Inoue: $2,500 def. Carls John de Tomas: $2,500
Lucie Pudilova: $2,500 def. Ji Yeon Kim: $2,500