UFC Fight Night 106 Medical Suspensions: Beneil Dariush Earns Extended Sit

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Fight Night 106, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions. Some of the more notable suspensions include Vitor Belfort and Gian Villante receiving 45 days suspensions with 30 days no contact. Also, Beneil Dariush is out for 60 days while Tim Means is out for 180 days unless right foot cleared by doctor with X-ray.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Vitor Belfort: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Gian Villante: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Beneil Dariush: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Jussier Formiga: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Bethe Correia: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Marion Renau: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Tim Means: Suspended 180 days unless right foot cleared by doctor with X-ray. Otherwise, suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Francisco Trinaldo: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Joe Soto: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Rani Yahya: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Garreth McLellan: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

UFC Fight Night 106 took place on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. Two preliminary bouts aired on UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET while four bouts aired on FOX Sports at 8 p.m. ET. The main card consisted of six bouts that will air at 10 p.m. ET.