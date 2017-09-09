UFC 215 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC returns to pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat. September 9, 2017) from the Rogers Place arena in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for UFC 215.

The card was set to be headlined by a flyweight title defense from champion Demetrious Johnson against No. 3-ranked Ray Borg, however, Borg was forced to withdraw from the bout due to an illness and the fight is expected to be rescheduled soon. In its place, a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and No. 1-ranked Valentina Shevchenko will close out the night.

Also on the card is a welterweight match-up between Neil Magny and former UFC lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos. Former 125-pound title challengers Henry Cejudo and Wilson Reis will also be going head-to-head, and former 155-pound title challenger Gilbert Melendez makes his return to the Octagon in his 145-pound debut against the heavy-handed Jeremy Stephens.

Tonight is sure to be a great night of fights, and you can check out the full fight card, start times, and information on how to watch UFC 215 here:

Main Card (10 P.M. ET PPV)

Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (133.5)

Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs. Neil Magny (169.5)

Flyweight: Henry Cejudo (125.5) vs. Wilson Reis (125)

Light heavyweight: Ilir Latifi (205.5) vs. Tyson Pedro (205.5)

Featherweight: Gilbert Melendez (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (146)

Preliminary Card (8 P.M. ET FS1)

Women’s bantamweight: Sara McMann (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Women’s bantamweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) vs. Sarah Moras (135)

Featherweight: Rick Glenn (145.5) vs. Gavin Tucker (145.5)

Lightweight: Mitch Clarke (155.5) vs. Alex White (155.5)

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (7 P.M. ET)

Heavyweight: Arjan Bhullar (239) vs. Luis Henrique (244.5)

Lightweight: Kajan Johnson (155) vs. Adriano Martins (156)