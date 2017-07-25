UFC 214 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC 214 is set to take place on Saturday, July 29th at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. A portion of the preliminary card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET while the rest of the prelims will air on FXX at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will air on PPV (pay-per-view) at 10 p.m. ET.

The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between champion Daniel Cormier and former champion Jon Jones. Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia for the welterweight title will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card is Cristiane Justino vs. Tonya Evinger for the vacant women’s featherweight title, Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler in a welterweight bout and Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir in a light heavyweight bout.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 214 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: