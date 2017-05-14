UFC 211 Post-Fight Press Conference

This evening’s (Sat., May 13, 2017) UFC 211 is in the books from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and two of MMA’s fastest-rising champions have retained their titles in dominant form.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic tied the UFC record for most title defenses in the division with his second over Junior dos Santos, a bout where he gained revenge for his razor-thin loss to “Cigano” nearly two-and–half years ago with a first-round TKO win.

In the co-main, women’s strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk showed just how far above she is the rest of the 115-pound weigh class, destroying a game Jessica Andrade with a five-round display of nearly pinpoint technical striking prowess. For her part, the young Andrade was tough as nails despite being out of her league, as she never quit coming forward trying to land a big shot on the champion.

Watch the event’s post-fight presser starting shortly after the main card’s conclusion here: