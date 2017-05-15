UFC 211 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Long Layoff

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 211, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

A UFC Heavyweight Championship bout between current champion Stipe Miocic and former champion Junior dos Santos served as the main event. Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. vs. Jessica Andrade in a UFC Strawweight Championship bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout, Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight bout and Krzysztof Jotko vs. David Branch in a middleweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Miocic being suspended until 5/21, Dos Santos until 6/28, Jedrzejczyk and Andrade until 5/29. The longer suspensions include Gabriel Benitez and Chas Skelly being suspended until 11/10.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Stipe Miocic: Suspended until May 21.

Junior Dos Santos: Suspended until June 28.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Suspended until May 29.

Jessica Andrade: Suspended until May 29.

Damian Maia: Suspended until May 23.

Jorge Masvidal: Suspended until May 23.

Frankie Edgar: Suspended until May 23.

Yair Rodriguez: Suspended until June 28.

Dustin Poirier: Suspended until June 28.

Eddie Alvarez: Suspended until June 13.

Jason Knight: Suspended until June 28.

Chas Skelly: Suspended until Nov. 10.

David Branch: Suspended until May 23.

Krzysztof Jotko: Suspended until May 23.

James Vick: Suspended until May 21.

Marco Polo Reyes: Suspended until June 13.

Cortney Casey: Suspended until May 23.

Jessica Aguilar: Suspended until May 23.

Chase Sherman: Suspended until May 21.

Rashad Coulter: Suspended until June 23.

Enrique Barzola: Suspended until May 23.

Gabriel Benitez: Suspended until Nov. 10.

Gadzhimurad Antigulov: Suspended until May 21.

Joachim Christensen: Suspended until May 21.

UFC 211 took place on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Three bouts aired on the UFC Fight Pass prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET while the FX prelims aired at 8 p.m. ET. The five bouts will take place on the main card that aired on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET.