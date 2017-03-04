UFC 209 Betting Odds: Is Thompson Favored In Rematch With Woodley?

UFC 209 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, March 4, 2017) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There will be three preliminary bouts airing on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET while the rest of the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1 8 p.m. ET. The main card will feature five bouts and will air on PPV (pay-per-view) at 10 p.m. ET.

A UFC Welterweight Championship rematch between current champion Tyron Woodley and five-time kickboxing world champion Stephen Thompson will headline this event. Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur in a lightweight bout, Amanda Cooper vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a strawweight bout and Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt in a heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Thompson is a -145 favorite over Woodley, who is a +125 underdog. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley (+125) vs. Stephen Thompson (-145)

Middleweight: Rashad Evans (-230) vs. Daniel Kelly (+190)

Lightweight: Lando Vannata (-390) vs. David Teymur (+320)

Female Strawweight: Amanda Cooper (-105) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (-115)

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem (-130) vs. Mark Hunt (+110)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura (-160) vs. Luis Henrique (+140)

Featherweight: Darren Elkins (+550) vs. Mirsad Bektic (-800)

Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara (+110) vs. Luke Sanders (-130)

Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz (+125) vs. Mark Godbeer (-145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig (+120) vs. Tyson Pedro (-140)

Bantamweight: Albert Morales (-135) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (+115)