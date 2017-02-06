UFC 208 Countdown: Full Episode

The UFC is back this Saturday night (February 11, 2017) UFC 208 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the main event set to decide the first-ever UFC women’s featherweight champion when former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm meets touted striker Germaine de Randamie.

The main card also houses two pivotal bouts in the middleweight division, with decorated longtime former champion Anderson Silva set to take on blitzing knockout striker Derek Brunson in the co-main event. “The Spider” is looking for one more chance to win UFC gold before he retires, but his friend and training partner Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza will also look to continue his arduous quest towards a title shot of his own when he meets veteran Tim Boestch.

Overall, a new division will find its first direction and one of the UFC’s most revered will see some things mixed up towards the top as well, making this weekend’s event from Brooklyn a unique one.

To get hyped up for the event, watch the full Countdown to UFC 208 episode courtesy of the UFC right here: