UFC 207 Weigh-In Video & Results

Taking place in Las Vegas tomorrow (Friday December 30) is the blockbuster UFC 207. The pay-per-view will round off a wild 2016 for the UFC, and usher in a new year. Sitting for the last time as UFC co-commentator, 20-year veteran of the promotion Mike Goldberg will wave goodbye after UFC 207. Ironically there might be an ‘interim’ analyst who will join Joe Rogan, while talks still reportedly continue with Jim Rome. Where the fights are concerned, UFC 207 has some big star power and pivotal fights to deliver.

Heading the event is women’s bantamweight boss Amanda Nunes, as she looks to make Ronda Rousey pay for the ‘disrespect’ leading up to their clash. In terms of Rousey’s media blackout, you will want to tune in to the weigh-in show at 6 PM ET, as it’s the only live appearance she’ll be making, aside from the early weigh-ins. Expect a tense staredown at the traditional show. Co-main event stars Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt have shared a heated feud, and ‘The Dominator’ will look to keep his 135-pound belt, but it’s against a hard hitter in ‘No Love.’

And Still or And New?

TJ Dillashaw and John Lineker duke it out, but there’s no guarantee of a title shot for the winner of this bantamweight scrap. After Velasquez vs. Werdum fell through, Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine, and Ray Borg vs Louis Smolka were promoted to the main card. Former welterweight champ Johny Hendricks faces Neil Magny in the FS1 feature prelim.

Tune in at 12 Noon ET for the live stream results, and possibly video of the early weigh-ins, or check in at 6 PM ET for the highly anticipated traditional show/weigh-ins!



Event: UFC 207 “Nunes vs. Rousey”

Date: Fri., Dec. 30, 2016

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: Pay-Per-View (PPV)

Main Card (10 PM ET, PPV)

Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt

T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, FS1)

Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

Alex Garcia vs. Mike Pyle

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori

Niko Price vs. Brandon Thatch

Preliminary Card (7:30 PM ET, UFC Fight Pass)

Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira