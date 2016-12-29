UFC 207 Weigh-In Video: Cruz & Garbrandt Almost Fight Early

UFC 207 is slated to take place tomorrow night (Dec. 30, 2016) live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature a women’s bantamweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes and returning ex-champion Ronda Ronda Rousey. The co-main event will also play host to a bantamweight title fight between divisional kingpin Dominick Cruz and hard hitting challenger Cody Garbrandt.

The early weigh-ins took place this morning and they were highlighted by Rousey’s return to the spotlight, although it didn’t last long as she weighed in at 135-pounds and stormed off. Former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks also made headlines when he once again missed weight.

The ceremonial weigh-ins, on the other hand, were highlighted by the stare down between Cruz and Garbrandt, as the two almost came to blows.

Check out the results as well as the ceremonial weigh-in video below courtesy of the UFC:



Main Card (10 PM ET, PPV)

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Ronda Rousey (135)

Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135)

T.J. Dillashaw (136) vs. John Lineker (135.25)

Dong Hyun Kim (171) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (171)

Ray Borg (129.5)* vs. Louis Smolka (125.5)

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, FS1)

Johny Hendricks (173.5)* vs. Neil Magny (171)

Alex Garcia (170.5) vs. Mike Pyle (170)

Antonio Carlos Junior (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Niko Price (170) vs. Brandon Thatch (170)

Preliminary Card (7:30 PM ET, UFC Fight Pass)

Tim Means (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (170.5)

*Hendricks and Borg both missed weight and will be subsequently fined a percentage of their purses.