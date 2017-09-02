Twitter Reacts To Volkov Stopping Struve

The UFC returned from an extended hiatus today (Saturday, September 2, 2017) at the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The European card was headlined by two massive heavyweights in Stefan Struve and Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight slugfest.

The main event was a foul-laden affair, with Struve poking Volkov in the eye multiple times and receiving one of his own, without any points being deducted. Struve opened a big gash under Volkov’s eye late in round one with a flying knee, but Volkov answered that with a takedown and stiff ground and pound.

“Drago” gradually took over in the second and third rounds, as he repeatedly snapped back Struve’s head with punches and chewed up his legs with kicks. Struve started to slow down and Volkov’s hand speed began telling, as he countered effectively and punched around Struve’s guard in combination when “The Skyscraper” put up his defenses.

Volkov finally forced Struve to his seat behind a final barrage of blows against the fence, and referee Marc Goddard was not far behind him.

The co-main event featured middleweights, as Siyar Bahadurzada welcomed undefeated Australian Rob Wilkinson to the UFC. It was a rude welcome, as Bahadurzada battered the newcomer with power punchdes for a second-round TKO.

See how MMA Twitter reacted to these exciting bouts below:

Will one of these towering heavyweights fall? Alexander Volkov, Stefan Struve in the #UFCRotterdam headliner next! https://t.co/jZuXuVkLvx pic.twitter.com/oBA54AYL1H — MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) September 2, 2017

"The world is waiting to see who is the best tallest fighter in the world." Hahahahahaha, Ok Stefan. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) September 2, 2017

Dear God, Please don't let Struve die in the octagon. He seems like such a nice kid with a good… er… kinda ok… heart. Thanks. — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) September 2, 2017

This tall lad got everyone ready for a rave in here #UFCRotterdam — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) September 2, 2017

Vitaly Minakov is the best Russian heavyweight at the moment, yes? — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) September 2, 2017

This is the goofy violence we hoped for — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 2, 2017

Cutting Volkov's face open seems to have made him angry. I don't think we'd like him when he's angry. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) September 2, 2017

Struve making the exact same mistakes that got him KO'd in the past: uppercuts and flying knees. 2 things the longer fighter shouldn't throw — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) September 2, 2017

Stefan Struve going Dirty Bob tonight. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) September 2, 2017

Huge knee, pokes to both eyes, still moving forward. Maybe Volkov toughens himself up by braining himself with a tire iron or something. — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) September 2, 2017

Stefan ‘The Eyescraper’ Struve. I’ll get my coat. — Simon Head (@simonhead) September 2, 2017

Classic Dad-like referee moment there… — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) September 2, 2017

Poor Struve. If only he'd learn that leaning back is a horrible defense, — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) September 2, 2017

MMA math is so crazy: Struve KOed Miocic, Mark Hunt KOed Struve, Miocic KOed Mark Hunt, a blinded Volkov KOs Struve. #UFCRotterdam — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) September 2, 2017

An eclipse and a Siyar Bahadurzada fight, all in the same year. — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) September 2, 2017

Ok I thought a completely different Wilkinson was fighting here. Oops. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) September 2, 2017

The pick is Bahadurzada, but Wilkinson is live as he'll have a big size advantage and styles threat that has traditionally troubled Siyar. — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) September 2, 2017

siyar is what happens when you use the "middle eastern" face app filter on robbie lawler — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) September 2, 2017

"A powerful Afghanistan dad bod" ~ Brendan Schaub on Siyar Bahadurzada#UFCRotterdam #FightCompanion — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 2, 2017

"Dad Bod" Bahadurzada with the brutal flurry for the TKO finish. #UFCRotterdam pic.twitter.com/0HVEYOGeRw — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) September 2, 2017

I mean, probably when he puts his hands on the canvas, stares blankly & takes 3 seconds to realize hes getting hit again & he should defend. pic.twitter.com/2ehktCgjBk — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) September 2, 2017

Welcome back to MMA @Siyarized. Looking forward to seeing him at 170 if that's the move to make. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) September 2, 2017