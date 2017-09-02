Twitter Reacts To Volkov Stopping Struve

The UFC returned from an extended hiatus today (Saturday, September 2, 2017) at the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The European card was headlined by two massive heavyweights in Stefan Struve and Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight slugfest.
The main event was a foul-laden affair, with Struve poking Volkov in the eye multiple times and receiving one of his own, without any points being deducted. Struve opened a big gash under Volkov’s eye late in round one with a flying knee, but Volkov answered that with a takedown and stiff ground and pound.
“Drago” gradually took over in the second and third rounds, as he repeatedly snapped back Struve’s head with punches and chewed up his legs with kicks. Struve started to slow down and Volkov’s hand speed began telling, as he countered effectively and punched around Struve’s guard in combination when “The Skyscraper” put up his defenses.
Volkov finally forced Struve to his seat behind a final barrage of blows against the fence, and referee Marc Goddard was not far behind him.
The co-main event featured middleweights, as Siyar Bahadurzada welcomed undefeated Australian Rob Wilkinson to the UFC. It was a rude welcome, as Bahadurzada battered the newcomer with power punchdes for a second-round TKO.
See how MMA Twitter reacted to these exciting bouts below:
#UFCillustrated. Very late this week as I've been moving house. But it's gotta be the big man, @StefanStruve. #UFCRotterdam #UFCFightNight pic.twitter.com/Lq4DjgCvOL
— John Sheehan (@johnsportraits) September 2, 2017
Will one of these towering heavyweights fall? Alexander Volkov, Stefan Struve in the #UFCRotterdam headliner next! https://t.co/jZuXuVkLvx pic.twitter.com/oBA54AYL1H
— MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) September 2, 2017
"The world is waiting to see who is the best tallest fighter in the world."
Hahahahahaha, Ok Stefan.
— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) September 2, 2017
Dear God,
Please don't let Struve die in the octagon. He seems like such a nice kid with a good… er… kinda ok… heart.
Thanks.
— Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) September 2, 2017
The Skyscraper @StefanStruve makes the walk on home soil!!#UFCRotterdam pic.twitter.com/0uGrazD8r1
— #UFCRotterdam (@ufc) September 2, 2017
This tall lad got everyone ready for a rave in here #UFCRotterdam
— Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) September 2, 2017
LET'S GOOO!! #UFCRotterdam pic.twitter.com/uolsGnLp9w
— #UFCRotterdam (@ufc) September 2, 2017
Vitaly Minakov is the best Russian heavyweight at the moment, yes?
— Josh Gross (@yay_yee) September 2, 2017
This is the goofy violence we hoped for
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 2, 2017
Cutting Volkov's face open seems to have made him angry. I don't think we'd like him when he's angry.
— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) September 2, 2017
Struve making the exact same mistakes that got him KO'd in the past: uppercuts and flying knees. 2 things the longer fighter shouldn't throw
— Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) September 2, 2017
If he eyes, he eyes. #UFCRotterdam #IAmSoSorry
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) September 2, 2017
Goddard should've took a point IMO. #UFCRotterdam
— #HalfTheBattle (@BestFightPicks) September 2, 2017
Stefan Struve going Dirty Bob tonight.
— Josh Gross (@yay_yee) September 2, 2017
Stef's fighting stance: pic.twitter.com/BffHw2fMS1
— Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) September 2, 2017
Huge knee, pokes to both eyes, still moving forward. Maybe Volkov toughens himself up by braining himself with a tire iron or something.
— Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) September 2, 2017
Stefan ‘The Eyescraper’ Struve.
I’ll get my coat.
— Simon Head (@simonhead) September 2, 2017
Classic Dad-like referee moment there…
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) September 2, 2017
VOLKOV!!!#UFCRotterdam pic.twitter.com/CvnkXR5aXB
— Jonnyboy (@Jonnyboy_6969) September 2, 2017
Poor Struve.
If only he'd learn that leaning back is a horrible defense,
— Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) September 2, 2017
MMA math is so crazy: Struve KOed Miocic, Mark Hunt KOed Struve, Miocic KOed Mark Hunt, a blinded Volkov KOs Struve. #UFCRotterdam
— Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) September 2, 2017
An eclipse and a Siyar Bahadurzada fight, all in the same year.
— Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) September 2, 2017
Ok I thought a completely different Wilkinson was fighting here. Oops.
— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) September 2, 2017
The pick is Bahadurzada, but Wilkinson is live as he'll have a big size advantage and styles threat that has traditionally troubled Siyar.
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) September 2, 2017
siyar is what happens when you use the "middle eastern" face app filter on robbie lawler
— Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) September 2, 2017
"A powerful Afghanistan dad bod" ~ Brendan Schaub on Siyar Bahadurzada#UFCRotterdam #FightCompanion
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 2, 2017
Siyar swangin' and bangin'. #UFCRotterdam
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 2, 2017
Siyar is still menacing at middleweight. #UFCRotterdam pic.twitter.com/IAxPPFUmZW
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) September 2, 2017
IT'S OVER!!@Siyarized gets the dominant finish on adopted home soil!! #UFCRotterdam pic.twitter.com/oUJuD8KkmW
— #UFCRotterdam (@ufc) September 2, 2017
"Dad Bod" Bahadurzada with the brutal flurry for the TKO finish. #UFCRotterdam pic.twitter.com/0HVEYOGeRw
— Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) September 2, 2017
I mean, probably when he puts his hands on the canvas, stares blankly & takes 3 seconds to realize hes getting hit again & he should defend. pic.twitter.com/2ehktCgjBk
— Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) September 2, 2017
Welcome back to MMA @Siyarized.
Looking forward to seeing him at 170 if that's the move to make.
— Josh Gross (@yay_yee) September 2, 2017
That was a ruthless finish by Siyar. Ref wanted to see blood. Hope he can stay active next year.
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 2, 2017