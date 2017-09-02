Home UFC Twitter Reacts To Volkov Stopping Struve

Photo by Ron Chenoy for USA TODAY Sports

The UFC returned from an extended hiatus today (Saturday, September 2, 2017) at the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The European card was headlined by two massive heavyweights in Stefan Struve and Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight slugfest.

The main event was a foul-laden affair, with Struve poking Volkov in the eye multiple times and receiving one of his own, without any points being deducted. Struve opened a big gash under Volkov’s eye late in round one with a flying knee, but Volkov answered that with a takedown and stiff ground and pound.

“Drago” gradually took over in the second and third rounds, as he repeatedly snapped back Struve’s head with punches and chewed up his legs with kicks. Struve started to slow down and Volkov’s hand speed began telling, as he countered effectively and punched around Struve’s guard in combination when “The Skyscraper” put up his defenses.

Volkov finally forced Struve to his seat behind a final barrage of blows against the fence, and referee Marc Goddard was not far behind him.

The co-main event featured middleweights, as Siyar Bahadurzada welcomed undefeated Australian Rob Wilkinson to the UFC. It was a rude welcome, as Bahadurzada battered the newcomer with power punchdes for a second-round TKO.

See how MMA Twitter reacted to these exciting bouts below:

