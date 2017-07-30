Twitter Reacts To Jon Jones’ Electrifying Return At UFC 214

UFC 214 emanated tonight (Saturday, July 29, 2017) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The main event saw perhaps the conclusion to the greatest grudge match in MMA history, as Daniel Cormier took on Jon Jones for the second time.

The first two rounds were competitive as Cormier pressured forward and tried to land punches upstairs between intermittent leg kicks. Meanwhile, Jones’ kicking game paid dividends. He struck the legs of his bitter rival with round kicks and his signature – though controversial – oblique kicks. Jones also went to the body with digging front kicks and upstairs with head kicks. Cormier continued to move forward all the while, doing his best to make it a boxing match.

But Jones brought it to a close in round three. A head kick wobbled the granite-chinned Cormier, and Jones pursued the finish with calculated aggression. After driving Cormier to the floor, Jones finished the job with ground and pound against the fence. The loss marked the first time the former Olympian had been finished in MMA competition.

The co-main event was a borderline unwatchable fight, which seems to have become commonplace for the welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. Tyron stuffed every one of challenger Demian Maia’s takedowns, forcing the legendary Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace to engage with him on the feet. But Woodley refused to pursue the finish, instead pot-shotting his way to a abysmally lackluster decision victory.

Check out how MMA Twitter reacted to these two pivotal bouts below:

MY EVIL DOPPELGANGER IS SUPPOSED TO FIGHT NEXT. GENTLEMEN, PLEASE WRAP UP YOUR NOT-FIGHTING #ufc214 — Jon Jones (@jonjones) July 30, 2017

Still not convinced Jon Jones is actually going to show up for this fight without getting suspended. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) July 30, 2017

Hey Pussy, are you still there? — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) July 30, 2017

Just asked @GeorgesStPierre what he thought of that fight. His response: "I want @bisping and Bisping wants me." — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 30, 2017

Anyhow … DANIEL CORMIER IS FIGHTING JON JONES. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) July 30, 2017

Long time coming, but Jon Jones is back. Out to 'The Champ Is Here' by Jadakiss. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 30, 2017

They're in the cage! It's real! I can finally get excited. pic.twitter.com/TPkQKIf2Jd — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) July 30, 2017

Do. Not. Interview. DC. He just got blasted into unconsciousness. Let him talk some other time. #UFC214 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 30, 2017

Jones is the best fighter ever for a reason. To this day the only man that can beat Jon Jones is Jon Jones #UFC214 — Kel Dansby (@KelDansby) July 30, 2017

Jones just has too many weapons. DC made a *ton* of great adjustments, but there's only so much that one can do to improve. Incredible. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 30, 2017

"If you win both fights, I guess there isn't a rivalry." Jesus, that's just brutal to hear DC say. #UFC214 — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) July 30, 2017

Let's go Maia ???? It would be amazing to see him win the belt here. Modern day Royce Gracie. #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/l05tDbnW0Y — MMA GIFS (@mma_gifs_) July 30, 2017

Who's had a longer road back for 2nd chance at UFC gold than Demian Maia? Tough matchup w/T Wood in a well-earned, high-stakes bout #UFC214 — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) July 30, 2017

Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia up next! #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/SX9FXztO9P — Mike Dyce (@mikedyce) July 30, 2017

That was the most dramatic takedown defense ever. #UFC214 — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) July 30, 2017

WOW. Amazing takedown defense. #UFC214 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 30, 2017

SHIT! That was some amazing takedown defense. #UFC214 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 30, 2017

Maia would surprise everyone with a headkick right now!!! #ufc214 pic.twitter.com/ddDgUwpGQS — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) July 30, 2017

Damien Maia right now pic.twitter.com/QZJh9FDs1Q — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) July 30, 2017

Can't see Maia wining this. He's tough though. Probably going 5. Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) July 30, 2017

0-8 in takedowns for Maia. Again, Woodley not doing much, but things not good for the Brazilian. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) July 30, 2017

I'm officially throwing in the towel for Maia. #UFC214 — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) July 30, 2017

Damien Maia during a title run: awesome. Maia in a title fight? Zzzzz — Nate Wilcox (@KidNate) July 30, 2017

Maia still struggling with distance. Needs to start setting up his takedown attempts or get a better grip. #shakeitoff #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/chsOOyRiny — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) July 30, 2017

Maia going 0/24 on takedowns is a stat I never thought I'd see. Unreal. — Erik Fontanez (@LordFonzz) July 30, 2017

Maia never quit trying but the door was slammed in his face 23 times. Woodley hurt Maia when he hit him. 50-45 TWood. Fans chanted "boring." — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) July 30, 2017

Woodley's eventually going to beat himself if he keeps trying to fight the safest possible fight. #UFC214 — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) July 30, 2017

Woodley: I'm the best in the world. /loud boos — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 30, 2017

Rogan tells Woodley the record for least amount of strikes thrown was broken. Crowd booed that, too. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 30, 2017