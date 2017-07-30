Home UFC Twitter Reacts To Jon Jones’ Electrifying Return At UFC 214

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 214 emanated tonight (Saturday, July 29, 2017) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The main event saw perhaps the conclusion to the greatest grudge match in MMA history, as Daniel Cormier took on Jon Jones for the second time.

The first two rounds were competitive as Cormier pressured forward and tried to land punches upstairs between intermittent leg kicks. Meanwhile, Jones’ kicking game paid dividends. He struck the legs of his bitter rival with round kicks and his signature – though controversial – oblique kicks. Jones also went to the body with digging front kicks and upstairs with head kicks. Cormier continued to move forward all the while, doing his best to make it a boxing match.

But Jones brought it to a close in round three. A head kick wobbled the granite-chinned Cormier, and Jones pursued the finish with calculated aggression. After driving Cormier to the floor, Jones finished the job with ground and pound against the fence. The loss marked the first time the former Olympian had been finished in MMA competition.

The co-main event was a borderline unwatchable fight, which seems to have become commonplace for the welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. Tyron stuffed every one of challenger Demian Maia’s takedowns, forcing the legendary Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace to engage with him on the feet. But Woodley refused to pursue the finish, instead pot-shotting his way to a abysmally lackluster decision victory.

Check out how MMA Twitter reacted to these two pivotal bouts below:

