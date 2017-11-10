Home UFC Twitter Reacts To Conor McGregor Crashing Cage At Bellator 187

Twitter Reacts To Conor McGregor Crashing Cage At Bellator 187

Matt McNulty
Conor McGregor can’t keep his name out of the headlines, be it for good or bad reasons. Today, the UFC lightweight champion made waves all over the mixed martial arts world by crashing Bellator 187 in his native Dublin.

After one of his SBG teammates, Charlie Ward, won his fight, McGregor rushed into the cage to congratulate Ward, only to be met with pushback from officials, where he shoved referee Marc Goddard and slapped a security guard.

Take a look at how it went down for yourself:

McGregor appears to have gotten into it with commissioners and officials alike, who stormed the ring behind him to usher him out.

Naturally, McGregor doesn’t like being forcibly removed, so the UFC champion made his intentions known when he bullrushed the men who tried to bounce him from the Bellator cage.

Check out what the MMA world had to say about McGregor’s Bellator debacle:

How do you feel about McGregor’s actions in Dublin? Has his ego gotten out of control? Or is this just Conor being Conor?

