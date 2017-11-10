Twitter Reacts To Conor McGregor Crashing Cage At Bellator 187

Conor McGregor can’t keep his name out of the headlines, be it for good or bad reasons. Today, the UFC lightweight champion made waves all over the mixed martial arts world by crashing Bellator 187 in his native Dublin.

After one of his SBG teammates, Charlie Ward, won his fight, McGregor rushed into the cage to congratulate Ward, only to be met with pushback from officials, where he shoved referee Marc Goddard and slapped a security guard.

Take a look at how it went down for yourself:

Conor McGregor also slapped a commissioner tonight as he was told to get down from the cage. Not good. Video via @BryanLaceyMMA https://t.co/g2wFMsETTc pic.twitter.com/WZkXSV7oOT — Dale Jordan (@MMAMadDale) November 10, 2017

McGregor appears to have gotten into it with commissioners and officials alike, who stormed the ring behind him to usher him out.

Naturally, McGregor doesn’t like being forcibly removed, so the UFC champion made his intentions known when he bullrushed the men who tried to bounce him from the Bellator cage.

Check out what the MMA world had to say about McGregor’s Bellator debacle:

This "sport" is a circus these days. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) November 10, 2017

ABC President Mike Mazzulli, who was serving in a regulatory capacity at Bellator 187, just texted me: "Mr. McGregor is not bigger than the sport of MMA!!!" — Steven Marrocco (@MMAjunkieSteven) November 10, 2017

Because when a fighter has been stopped, the cage is locked down for doctors to come and check their health, before anything. https://t.co/7NrBWAyefP — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) November 10, 2017

Wtf!!! Guess @TheNotoriousMMA as beef with @marcgoddard_uk from telling him to get in his seat when Lobov was fighting! https://t.co/uYhEJIo8Or — scott askham (@scottaskham1) November 10, 2017

It’s crazy how money and fame can change people, even the strong minded can be altered 🙈 Always remember where you started 👍🏻 — Brad Pickett (@One_Punch) November 10, 2017

Conor just showed his whole a** 😂😂😂 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 10, 2017

Commissioner told me after the fight that ref was trying to clear the cage to verify KO was before the bell, hence putting hands on Connor and the melee began — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) November 10, 2017

How do you feel about McGregor’s actions in Dublin? Has his ego gotten out of control? Or is this just Conor being Conor?