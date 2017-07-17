Conor McGregor’s Father Denies Racism Accusations Against His Son

The Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour last week provided some interesting talking points for the combat sports world – some of them being highly controversial.

In the first leg of the four stop World Tour, McGregor made the controversial remark ‘Dance for me boy’ towards “Money,” which some took as a racial slur. “The Notorious One” continued to use the term throughout the tour despite the ongoing controversy and didn’t address the reports circulating throughout the media suggesting he was a racist until the third stop in Brooklyn.

McGregor didn’t make things any better with his comments, claiming he’s, in fact, half black from the belly button down. He then thrusted his hips in the air as a gift for his black female fans. The gesture wasn’t well received and accusations against the Irishman are ongoing.

Following the incident in Brooklyn Mayweather also threw racist accusations at McGregor, who he suggested called black people ‘monkeys’ and disrespected his family in addition to all black women (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“He totally disrespected my daughter, he disrespected the mother of my daughter, he disrespected black women and he called black people monkeys,” Mayweather said. “What I want to say is this: I’m proud to be a black man. I’m proud to be an American, and I love everybody. And I have a diverse team. “You can’t do that. Conor McGregor, you cannot disrespect black women, you can’t disrespect black people — period. We’ve been through a lot.”

Conor McGregor’s father, Tony McGregor, joined The MMA Hour earlier today (Mon. July 17, 2017) to discuss the accusations against his son, who he says is unequivocally not racist