Tony Ferguson Calls Out Nate Diaz For Title Fight

Tony Ferguson wants to throw down with Nate Diaz for a UFC title.

‘El Cucuy’ appeared on yesterday’s (Wed. March 29, 2017) episode of UFC Tonight where he continued to send his message to UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor: ‘Vacate the belt.’ With McGregor seeming to be preoccupied by a potential boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, Ferguson would like to step into the Octagon with Nate Diaz to determine a new 155-pound champ (quotes via FOX Sports):

“Vacate the belt right now, drop it, leave it where it’s at and we’ll fight for the title belt International Fight Week. I know the only person I would like to go toe-to-toe with that probably needs some [talking to] is Nate Diaz,” Ferguson said. “I’d love to go toe-to-toe with him. For anybody else that’s out there, they don’t really deserve a shot at fighting with me. Myself, the fans, everybody else would love to see that fight. Battle of California. Let’s do this.”

Ferguson was set to challenge No. 1-ranked Khabib Nurmagomedov for the interim lightweight title in the co-main event of UFC 209, but the Russian was hospitalized due to weight cutting complications and forced off the card the day before the bout.

Despite the fact that the bout between he and Nurmagomedov has been scrapped on several different occasions now, ‘El Cucuy’ is still interested in sharing the Octagon with the undefeated lightweight: