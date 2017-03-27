TJ Dillashaw: Conor McGregor Has Big Holes In His Game

TJ Dillashaw knows there are some big holes in UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor’s game.

Dillashaw is currently attempting to re-claim the 135-pound title that he lost to Dominick Cruz back in January of last year. Cruz would eventually suffer his first loss in almost a decade and drop the strap to Dillashaw’s former training partner, Cody Garbrandt.

Now the two former friends will coach opposite one another on the 25th season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF 25), with an inevitable title bout on the docket for the second half of the year. While recently speaking to Fight Hub TV ahead of the pending title bout, Dillashaw recently commented on the rumored boxing match between UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor and boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Dillashaw has a small bit of history against ‘The Notorious One’, having helped former training partner Chad Mendes prepare for his interim featherweight title bout against the Irishman at UFC 189 back in 2015. The former bantamweight champ says he and ‘Money’ exploited some big holes in McGregor’s game, as Mendes took ‘Mystic Mac’ down and bludgeoned him for the first two rounds of the fight.

McGregor was able to get back to his feet after Mendes tired out in the latter half of the second round and win the interim strap via knockout, going on to UFC 194 five months later to knock out Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds to unify the titles and become the 145-pound division’s undisputed champion.

Heading into Mendes’ meeting against McGregor in ‘Sin City’ Dillashaw doubted the then up-and-coming knockout artist’s ability to hang with ‘Money’, but he has a way of proving his doubters wrong on frequent occasion, and he could do the same against Mayweather: