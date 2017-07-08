The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale Bonuses: Justin Gaethje Banks $100K

Last night’s (Fri. July 7, 2017) Ultimate Fighter Season 25 Finale (TUF 25 Finale) provided the mixed martial arts (MMA) world with quite an exciting night of bouts.

Opening up the preliminary card on FS1 was a women’s strawweight bout between Tecia Torres and Julianna Lima. Just 53 seconds into the second round Torres was able to take Lima’s back and lock in a deep rear-naked choke. Torres picked up her second straight win and the first finish in her MMA career. For her efforts she tok home an extra $50,000.

In our main event of the evening, former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champion Justin Gaethje made his Octagon debut against the No. 5-ranked Michael Johnson. The first round of the bout was one of the most exciting five minutes of fighting in recent memory, as both men hit one another with ridiculously powerful shots, rocking each other at various points.

When the second round opened, however, Gaethje was able to rally and connect on a shot that hurt “The Menace” badly. Although both men were spent physically, “The Highlight” picked his shots carefully and was able to put away Johnson en-route to a victory in his UFC debut.

For putting on the Fight Of The Night, both Johnson and Gaethje were awarded bonuses of $50,000. Gaethje was awarded another $50,000 for his spectacular performance as well, making his total bonus haul of the night a whopping $100,000.