Anderson Silva: GSP’s Title Shot Is Disrespectful To All Middleweights

Anderson Silva is not happy about Georges St-Pierre’s immediate 185-pound title shot.

The former middleweight king took to The MMA Hour yesterday (Mon. May 1, 2017) to voice his frustrations with the UFC as of late, at one point offering the promotion an ultimatum – grant him an interim title shot or he’ll retire.

Silva says that UFC President Dana White and former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta at one point promised him a bout against St-Pierre upon the Canadian’s return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, but now he feels trusting the pair was a mistake in light of recent events (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“Dana and Lorenzo say, ‘Okay, when Georges come back, you fight Georges for super-fight.’ I said ‘okay.’ I (trusted) him, but nothing happened,” Silva said. “I don’t know what happened. Nothing happened. Georges St-Pierre is now back to fight for the belt. It’s terrible! This don’t make sense. I know it’s a f—king business, but I’ve been working hard for a long time.”

St-Pierre once reigned as the most dominant welterweight champion of all time before calling it a career following a controversial split decision win over Johny Hendricks in 2013. After a four year layoff St-Pierre is ready to return, but he wants to do it at 185 pounds.

Current middleweight champion Michael Bisping welcomes the Canadian back with open arms and has agreed to defend his title against the former 170-pound king at a date to be determined, but one thing is for certain, St-Pierre is the next challenger for the middleweight throne.

‘The Spider’ believes ‘Rush’s’ title shot is disrespectful for all fighters at 185 pounds and is not happy with Dana White:

“In my mind, this is my personal opinion, this is disrespect for different fighters in the (middleweight) category. This is disrespect for everybody. This is bullshit. I don’t know what happened with Dana White.”

You can listen to Silva’s interview on The MMA Hour here: